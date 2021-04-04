Arizona Wildcats trail Stanford Cardinal 31-24 at halftime of NCAA championship game

Arizona struggled to defend and rebound against Stanford while trailing the Cardinal 31-24 at halftime of the NCAA championship game Sunday at San Antonio, Texas.

Stanford shot 44.8% from the field and outrebounded Arizona 26-14, scoring 11 second-chance points on six offensive rebounds. While the Wildcats' defense did help force 10 Cardinal turnovers, UA scored just four points off them.

Offensively, Arizona also struggled. The Wildcats shot just 28.1% from the field with star guard Aari McDonald going just 2 for 11 against frequent double teams.

Arizona struggled early in the first quarter and late in the second, with Stanford taking a 12-0 run early and an 11-0 run toward the end of the second quarter.

Early in the second quarter, Cate Reese scored twice inside to pull UA within 16-12 and a 3-pointer later from Helena Pueyo cut Stanford’s lead to just 18-17.

After Stanford’s Ashten Prechtel made a putback with 6:12 left in the quarter, Shaina Pellington hit two free throws and then stole the ball from Stanford’s Lacie Hull and made a layup to give UA a 21-20 lead with 4:53 left. But then the Cardinal put together an 11-0 run to take a 31-21 lead with 1:29 left.