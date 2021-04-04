Arizona Wildcats trail Stanford Cardinal 31-24 at halftime of NCAA championship game

Arizona struggled to defend and rebound against Stanford while trailing the Cardinal 31-24 at halftime of the NCAA championship game Sunday at San Antonio, Texas.
Stanford shot 44.8% from the field and outrebounded Arizona 26-14, scoring 11 second-chance points on six offensive rebounds. While the Wildcats' defense did help force 10 Cardinal turnovers, UA scored just four points off them.
Offensively, Arizona also struggled. The Wildcats shot just 28.1% from the field with star guard Aari McDonald going just 2 for 11 against frequent double teams.
Arizona struggled early in the first quarter and late in the second, with Stanford taking a 12-0 run early and an 11-0 run toward the end of the second quarter.
Early in the second quarter, Cate Reese scored twice inside to pull UA within 16-12 and a 3-pointer later from Helena Pueyo cut Stanford’s lead to just 18-17.
After Stanford’s Ashten Prechtel made a putback with 6:12 left in the quarter, Shaina Pellington hit two free throws and then stole the ball from Stanford’s Lacie Hull and made a layup to give UA a 21-20 lead with 4:53 left. But then the Cardinal put together an 11-0 run to take a 31-21 lead with 1:29 left.
Other than an early 3-pointer from McDonald, the Wildcats struggled to shoot at the beginning of the game and fell behind 14-3 after an early 12-0 Stanford run that included 3s from Prechtel and Kiana Williams.
Arizona made just 2 of 12 shots before Trinity Baptiste hit a 3 to cut it to 16-8 with 3:11 left and neither team scored the rest of the quarter, after which Stanford led 16-8.
Arizona finished the first quarter shooting just 3 of 19 from the field and making only 2 of 10 from 3-point range while Stanford was 7 for 16 overall and 2 of 4 from 3.
The Wildcats struggled in two regular season losses against Stanford, losing 84-51 at McKale Center on Jan. 1 and 62-48 at Maples Pavilion on Feb. 22. Stanford shot 46.2% in the first game and 43.4% in the second, while UA shot 25.8 at McKale and 30.9% at Stanford.
McDonald hit just 1 of 12 3-pointers over the two games.
However, Arizona beat Stanford 73-72 in overtime on Feb. 28, 2020 while Stanford won just 56-54 on Feb. 22, 2019 before UA went on to win the WNIT that season.