Arizona's much-improved defense big reason for 3-0 start

That gave Joseph a lot of autonomy. The 49-year-old was the head coach of Denver Broncos for two seasons in 2017 and 2018 and wasn't fazed by the added responsibility.

"He does a great job continuing to evolve. Every time I walk in his office, he's watching stuff, whether it's college or NFL, trying to get better," Kingsbury said. "So that makes it fun as a head coach, just to watch him always trying to evolve as a coordinator."

Murphy and Hicks might be Joseph's two biggest success stories.

Murphy was the team's second-round pick in 2019 and played a ton of snaps during his rookie season out of necessity. Things weren't pretty in those first few weeks, but now there isn't much the third-year pro hasn't seen.

Hicks was a mainstay in the middle of the defense in 2019 and 2020, but his role was in question once the team drafted Collins to essentially replace him. Instead of pouting, Hicks got better and Joseph quickly came to the realization that the 29-year-old needed to be on the field.

Joseph said Thursday that Hicks could be a future coach.

That's high praise from a man who has done a pretty good job coaching himself.

"His mind works like a coach from the standpoint that he can see the big picture," Joseph said. "Most players start by simply learning their job, but Hicks, he understands everyone's job. When you understand that part, you can help everyone. That's coaching."