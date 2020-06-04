You are the owner of this article.
2020 NBA Draft date set for October; four ex-Cats expected to play in league restart
Arizona Wildcats basketball

2020 NBA Draft date set for October; four ex-Cats expected to play in league restart

Nico Mannion

Arizona guard Nico Mannion (1), left, and forward Zeke Nnaji (22) head for the Wildcats huddle during a time out in the game against Oregon at McKale Center, February 22, 2020 Tucson, Ariz.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Good news: the NBA Draft is happening this year. It'll just be a while before the draft actually happens and we are able to find out where former Arizona Wildcats Nico Mannion, Josh Green and Zeke Nnaji are headed.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski has reported that the 2020 NBA Draft is set for October 15, a change that came as a result of the coronavirus which shut down the league on March 11. In most seasons, the draft would have occurred in toward the end of June.

The league is expected to resume play in Orlando on July 31, with the latest possible date of an NBA Finals game set for October 12. 

The Wildcast, Episode 266: On Jason Terry's return to Arizona, international recruiting — and Brandon Williams' future

Mannion, Green and Nnaji are projected to be first round picks. If all three are selected in that round, it would mark the first time in program history that the Wildcats had three first round picks in the same draft.

Several ex-Cats to be featured in NBA restart

Phoenix Suns' Deandre Ayton (22) shoots against Giannis Antetokounmpo, left, and Robin Lopez during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

The league's Board of Governors approved a 22-team format that features 13 Western Conference teams and nine Eastern Conference teams, with four of those 22 teams featuring former Wildcats on their roster.

Deandre Ayton (Phoenix), T.J. McConnell (Indiana), Aaron Gordon (Orlando) and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (Toronto) will all presumably suit up when games begin. 

Alec has been with the Star since October 2019. He’s currently a senior at the University of Arizona and previously worked as sports editor for the Arizona Daily Wildcat. 

