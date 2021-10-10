 Skip to main content
2022 3-star corner Zeke Berry decommits from Arizona
Arizona Wildcats Recruiting

UA Arizona Wildcats football recruiting logo 2021

Cornerback Zeke Berry, the third-highest ranked recruit in Arizona's 2022 class, has decommitted from the program, per his Twitter page.

"After discussion with my family and many prayers, I decided to decommit and have opened up my recruitment," Berry wrote.

It's the first decommitment from the 2022 class since Jedd Fisch took over the Arizona program, and the Wildcats still have 15 recruits committed for next season.

Berry, a 3-star defensive back from California, originally committed to the Wildcats in July. He had other offers from Cal, Oregon, Oregon State and Pittsburgh. 

Berry is the 38th-ranked corner in the class and the 29th in the state of California. He also picked up an offer from Michigan in August.

Even after Berry's decision, the Wildcats still have the fourth-ranked recruiting class in the Pac-12 for 2022 and the 35th in the country.

Contact sports producer Alec White at 573-4161 or awhite1@tucson.com.  

On Twitter: @alecwhite_UA

