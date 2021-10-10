2022 3-star corner Zeke Berry decommits from Arizona

Cornerback Zeke Berry, the third-highest ranked recruit in Arizona's 2022 class, has decommitted from the program, per his Twitter page.

"After discussion with my family and many prayers, I decided to decommit and have opened up my recruitment," Berry wrote.

My recruitment is 100% open pic.twitter.com/1vF0cPGiMD — zeke berry (@BerryZeke) October 10, 2021

It's the first decommitment from the 2022 class since Jedd Fisch took over the Arizona program, and the Wildcats still have 15 recruits committed for next season.

Berry, a 3-star defensive back from California, originally committed to the Wildcats in July. He had other offers from Cal, Oregon, Oregon State and Pittsburgh.

Berry is the 38th-ranked corner in the class and the 29th in the state of California. He also picked up an offer from Michigan in August.

Even after Berry's decision, the Wildcats still have the fourth-ranked recruiting class in the Pac-12 for 2022 and the 35th in the country.

Contact sports producer Alec White at 573-4161 or awhite1@tucson.com. On Twitter: @alecwhite_UA

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.