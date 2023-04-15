After the way things shook out in round two of the Thunderbird Intercollegiate on Friday, it looked like Saturday’s final round of the ASU-hosted men’s golf event would come down to the wire behind the Sun Devils and rival Arizona.

That’s exactly what happened, with No. 5 ASU taking the team title at 28-under-par, holding off the No. 19 Wildcats by a single stroke at Papago Golf Course in Phoenix.

In the individual event, ASU’s Preston Summerhays pulled away for the title at 13-under-par.

However, Arizona’s Zach Pollo, Chase Sienkiewicz and Sam Sommerhauser each finished 9 under in a three-way tie for second.

Rounding out the top five in the team competition: No. 2 North Carolina (20 under), No. 21 Oklahoma State (17 under) and SMU (6 under).

With Saturday marking the end of the Wildcats’ regular season, up next is the Pac-12 Championships at Stanford Golf Course from April 28-30.