After the way things shook out in round two of the Thunderbird Intercollegiate on Friday, it looked like Saturday’s final round of the ASU-hosted men’s golf event would come down to the wire behind the Sun Devils and rival Arizona.
That’s exactly what happened, with No. 5 ASU taking the team title at 28-under-par, holding off the No. 19 Wildcats by a single stroke at Papago Golf Course in Phoenix.
In the individual event, ASU’s Preston Summerhays pulled away for the title at 13-under-par.
However, Arizona’s Zach Pollo, Chase Sienkiewicz and Sam Sommerhauser each finished 9 under in a three-way tie for second.
Rounding out the top five in the team competition: No. 2 North Carolina (20 under), No. 21 Oklahoma State (17 under) and SMU (6 under).
With Saturday marking the end of the Wildcats’ regular season, up next is the Pac-12 Championships at Stanford Golf Course from April 28-30.
People are also reading…
After that is NCAA Regionals (May 15-17) and the NCAA Championships, held this year May 26-31 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale.