The Tucson Roadrunners rallied again Saturday, this time to make their regular season finale series next weekend meaningless and break the hearts of the San Jose Barracuda along the way.

Needing only a single standings point Saturday night against the Texas Stars at Tucson Arena to clinch an AHL playoff berth — San Jose had already lost earlier in the night setting up that scenario — the Roadrunners (30-31-8-1) overcame a 4-0 deficit against the Texas Stars (38-18-9-3) to tie the game at 4-4 with about two minutes to play. Even though Tucson lost, 5-4 in overtime, the lone standings point still earned them a spot in the 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs.

Roadrunners captain Adam Cracknell said, it’s “probably the best loss of the year,” with a laugh, admitting he found out during overtime that Tucson had clinched.

“Guys stormed off, like they were mad. I just don’t think guys knew but I was pumped,” Cracknell said, laughing. “Once that buzzer went we knew that we clinched.”

After Texas scored a goal 20 seconds into the game then added two more in the first and a fourth at 7:45 in the second, it looked like the Roadrunners were headed to a schedule makers’ dream matchup with the regular season ending at home next weekend against San Jose. The Barracuda have been the team chasing Tucson for the last Pacific playoff spot in recent weeks. However, San Jose (29-34-2-5) lost 4-0 at the Colorado Eagles on Saturday night.

Going into the game, Tucson would clinch a playoff berth with a win over Texas and any kind of San Jose loss or with an overtime or shootout loss and a regulation loss by the Barracuda.

“We got wind obviously that San Jose had lost but to be honest with ya, when we were down 4-nothing, that’s all we kept saying on the bench was ‘hey, we just need one, we just need one,’” Tucson head coach Steve Potvin said.

Forward Colin Theisen got Tucson on the board at 18:41 in the second with a power play goal. Defenseman Steven Kampfer and center Jean-Sebastien Dea got assists.

Despite Texas scoring three goals on its first nine shots against Tucson goalie Tyler Parks, Parks stopped 21 of the next 22 he faced, making 27 saves overall. The fact that Potvin stuck with him after the early goals meant a lot to him.

“I think it’s awesome,” Parks said. “Obviously Potsie’s been great and management’s been great with me, giving me a chance that I’ve never had before. So I take that personal and I want to make sure that every game I give my team a chance to win and obviously I want to make those guys proud that they made the right decision too.”

With Tucson trailing 4-1 after a late second-period goal, at 3:04 in the third Tucson right wing Josh Doan scored on the power play goal to make it a two-goal deficit. Defensemen Vladislav Kolyachonok and Michael Kesselring provided assists.

With the game winding down, Roadrunners center Jean-Sebastien Dea scored at 17:19 in the third with right wing Cameron Hebig tying the game about a minute later.

“We’ve scored three goals in the third before, so we knew that’s all it would take,” Hebig said. “We knew Parksie would shut the door, so we just had to put three and get that tie. So there was never a doubt in our minds and it’s good to see it paid off for us.”

The Stars won the series opener 7-3 on Friday. But Tucson scored three goals in the third period that night, too, after falling behind 5-0. Trailing 6-3 in the third, Texas would add an empty net goal for the final tally.

“It’s the character and the leadership in the room to be honest with ya,” Potvin said about the Roadrunners’ rallies. “Just the motor that just won’t quit. Those guys in there just really care, they’re committed to each other and committed to the process.”

Stars center Mavrik Bourque scored two goals Saturday after getting a hat trick on Friday.

Tucson outshot Texas 40-32 overall, including 21-4 in the third period. Stars were 0-for-5 on the power play and Tucson was 2-for-4.

With 17 seconds left in overtime, Stars right wing Marian Studenic scored the game winner, which pushed the Stars, in first place in the Central Division, that much closer to clinching their own division title.

Slap shots

• This year will technically mark Tucson’s third playoff appearance. The Roadrunners won the Pacific Division and finished with the Western Conference’s best record In 2018. Tucson also won the division in the COVID-shortened 2019-2020 season. Then in 2021 — another short schedule — every team made the postseason and Tucson lost a single-elimination matchup.

• Quinnipiac men's ice hockey team won their first ever national championship on Saturday night, with Arizona prospect Sam Lipkin getting an assist on the game winning goal.

The Coyotes drafted the freshman in the seventh round with the 223rd overall pick, meaning it’s entirely possible the NCAA champion will don a Roadrunner jersey at some point in the coming years.