5-star PG Kiki Rice commits to UCLA over Arizona, Stanford and others

Five-star point guard and No. 2 overall recruit in the 2022 class Kiki Rice has committed to UCLA.

Rice announced her decision over her Instagram page Thursday afternoon, choosing the Bruins over Arizona, Duke, UConn and Stanford.

UA coach Adia Barnes heavily pursued the point guard from Washington, DC and the Cats were a finalist for the prized recruit.

Even with Rice’s decision to go elsewhere, the Wildcats still have a talented incoming freshman class. Maya Nnaji, the No. 9 rated prospect, will be joined by Kailyn Gilbert (No. 31) and Lemyah Hylton (No. 95).

All three are expected to submit their National Letters of Intent when the signing period opens on Nov. 10.

Contact sports producer Alec White at 573-4161 or awhite1@tucson.com. On Twitter: @alecwhite_UA

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.