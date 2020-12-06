5 takeaways from the Arizona Wildcats’ 24-13 loss to the Colorado Buffaloes

Despite those persistent pass-protection problems, Arizona was able to move the ball in the second half. The Wildcats twice advanced inside the CU 5-yard line. They came away empty both times. In the past two games, they have scored only one touchdowns in six trips inside the red zone. The first drive ended with a Plummer pick on a tipped pass that might have been intercepted even if it hadn’t been deflected. But we’re going to break down the second sequence, which better illustrates the issues with Noel Mazzone’s offense. Arizona had four plays from the 7-yard line and in. On each, the Wildcats used three receivers, one tight end and one running back – their most frequently used formation anywhere on the field. By contrast, when Colorado got in close, they put QB Sam Noyer under center and utilized two tight ends and a fullback. Does that guarantee success? No. But it’s different, and it requires an adjustment. Anyway, on third-and-goal from the 3, Arizona ran for the third straight time – into an eight-man box. The receivers were one on one with no safety help, but no pre-snap change was made. After a 2-yard loss, the Wildcats had no choice but to pass. The concept was good this time, with slot receiver Brian Casteel running to the corner behind two in-breaking routes. But with two defenders closing in on him, Plummer couldn’t get enough juice on the ball. The pass was broken up.