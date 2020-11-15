5 takeaways from the Arizona Wildcats’ 34-30 loss to No. 20 USC

1. HOLDING PATTERN

Sophomore quarterback Grant Gunnell played well enough for Arizona to win. He bounced back from an early interception. He ran when those opportunities arose. He played with poise and passed with accuracy. He threw the go-ahead touchdown pass with 1:35 to play. If there’s an area where Gunnell can improve, it’s managing the game when the initial play breaks down and running lanes aren’t available. A handful of times, Gunnell held the ball too long and tried to buy time. Sometimes he was able to throw the ball away. Other times he got sacked, costing the Wildcats precious yardage. As Kevin Sumlin noted after the game, Arizona was in its version of “max protection” on some of those occasions – keeping the tight end and back in to block while sending only three receivers into the pattern. In other words, no outlets. We noticed that two times in the first half. Gunnell said he should have been quicker to check the ball down against USC’s “drop eight” zone, and that was absolutely the case on the last series. On the penultimate play, Gunnell could have dumped the ball to Gary Brightwell. Instead, Gunnell took a sack, taking Arizona out of Hail Mary range. Gunnell undoubtedly was concerned about the clock in that situation. The UA snapped the ball with 10 seconds left. But the Wildcats had a timeout, and Brightwell surely knew he’d have to get down or out of bounds. Gunnell will know what to do next time. Remember, Saturday was just his fourth career start.