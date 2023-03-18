(Shot) putting a ring on it

The Geist family is all in on track and field.

Parents Judy Whalen-Geist and Jim Geist started tutoring Jordan Geist in the shot put at age 8 after he spotted trophies in their home. Judy, Jordan’s coach in high school, was a Division II shot put All-American at Slippery Rock (Pa.) University. Jim won honors in the javelin. Jordan’s brother, Jared, competed at Slippery Rock in the high jump.

Soon the Geists will add a new family member with prized track and field credentials. Jordan, the decorate Arizona thrower, became engaged with Samantha Noennig a year ago, and they’ve set a wedding date for December.

Noennig captured both the NCAA Indoor and Outdoor championships in the shot put in 2019 while at ASU. She transferred to the UA and was runner-up in the NCAA Indoor shot put.

Noennig earned a master’s in public health and works in health care while also serving part time as a volunteer Wildcat coach. Her goal is to become a physician’s assistant.

— Frank Sotomayer