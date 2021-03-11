Aari McDonald named to ESPN Second Team All-American

The Pac-12 Player of the Year and co-Defensive player of the Year has another award on her mantle.

Aari McDonald was named to ESPN's Second Team All-American Thursday morning ahead of next week's NCAA Tournament. The senior was the only Pac-12 player named to either the ESPN First Team or Second Team.

McDonald is also in the running for a handful of other awards, including Naismith Player of the Year, the Nancy Lieberman award and the Wooden Award, among others.

The highly-decorated point guard led the Pac-12 with 19.3 points per game and was selected to the All-Pac-12 First Team and All-Pac-12 Defensive Team.

In last week's conference tournament, McDonald averaged 18.5 points in two games, including a 24-point effort in Arizona's loss to UCLA in the semifinal matchup.

This year is McDonald's final season with Arizona as she will turn pro after the NCAA Tournament. The Wildcats (16-5) will find out their seeding for the tournament on March 15.

Alec has been with the Star since October 2019. He writes stories and produces digital content primarily about the Arizona Wildcats. Alec graduated from the University of Arizona in May 2020.

