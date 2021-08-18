AD: Wildcats' athletic department $26 million in hole because of pandemic

First-year football coach Jedd Fisch has already remodeled the Lowell-Stevens Football Facility using donations from boosters. Heeke said UA’s big-money donors have bought into Fisch’s vision for the program.

The planned overhaul of Arizona Stadium’s west side, however, appears to have stalled.

“We’ll keep chipping away at the football stadium when we have that opportunity,” Heeke said, noting that the department must be smart about taking on new debt given its new loan from campus.

Ticket sales are also up. The UA has sold 2,800 new season tickets for football while retaining 94% of its current season ticket holders, Heeke said. The men’s basketball program has a 92% retention rate and has added 250 new season ticket holders following the hiring of coach Tommy Lloyd.

And the UA women’s basketball program, coming off its first-ever Final Four, has more than doubled its season ticket base from the 2019-20 season. The Wildcats now boast more than 4,800 season ticket holders, Heeke said.

No masks, proof of vaccination needed for now

Neither masks nor proof of COVID-19 vaccinations will be required to attend Arizona Wildcats home football games, at least for the time being.