After beating ASU, Wildcats look to carry momentum into second half of soccer season

The UA women’s soccer team’s 1-0 victory over then-undefeated Arizona State last week marked a critical moment in the season.

By playing on the front foot and sticking to their high-pressure style of play, the Wildcats made a statement.

Now, they’ll try to gain ground in the Pac-12 standings and qualify for the NCAA Tournament. Arizona (6-3, 1-3) will try to build off the win Friday night, when it takes on No. 19 USC (3-3-1, 2-3) in Los Angeles.

“I think that win meant a lot. ASU was a really good team that has beaten a lot of good teams,” senior forward Jill Aguilera said. “It showed us that anybody can beat anybody in this conference. It’s going to take some moments of greatness or moments of weakness for the opposite team to win. I think that we can use that momentum that we used against ASU to propel us to USC and all of the rest of the Pac-12 games going into the tournament.”

Ava McCray scored a header off a corner kick at 32 minutes of the first half and the team kept up the pressure throughout the match to secure a shutout victory.

The Wildcats’ ability to generate shots on goal on offense and suffocating the Sun Devils in their own zone took the pressure off of goalkeeper Hope Hisey.