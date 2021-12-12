After practicing in Tucson, Giants fall to Chargers in LA

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Justin Herbert threw for three touchdowns and the Los Angeles Chargers won consecutive games for the first time since early October, defeating the New York Giants 37-21 on Sunday.

The Giants spent the week in Tucson, where they practiced at the University of Arizona. The team opted to practice out West following last week's loss in Miami rather than to head back home before the trip to L.A.

Dustin Hopkins added three field goals for the Chargers, who improved to 8-5 and are a game behind the Kansas City Chiefs going into Thursday night's pivotal AFC West matchup.

Herbert also reached a trio of milestones in the win. He is the first player to reach 30 touchdown passes in his first two seasons; has the most completions by a player through his first two seasons (734); and is the second-fastest player to reach 8,000 career yards (28 games).

The second-year signal caller went 16 of 22 for 204 yards and a touchdown as the Chargers took a 24-7 lead into halftime. His final throw of the first half was a 59-yard touchdown pass to Jalen Guyton.