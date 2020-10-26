Afternoon kickoff set for Arizona Wildcats' delayed 2020 opener at Utah

You’ve waited months and months for the return of Arizona Wildcats football. You won’t have to wait deep into the night.

The UA’s season opener is scheduled to kick off at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 7. The game will be televised on ESPNU.

The afternoon kickoff is a rarity for the Wildcats, who had only three such starts (out of 12) each of the past two seasons. The previous two years, Arizona had three total early- or mid-afternoon kickoffs.

It remains a possibility, albeit a remote one, that the Arizona-Utah game could be moved from Salt Lake City to Tucson. COVID-19 cases are surging in Utah, to the point that officials might have to prioritize patients because of a dearth of available intensive care units.

One of the Pac-12 Conference’s criteria for rescheduling or cancelling a game reads as follows: "Local public health officials of the home team state that there is an inability for the hospital infrastructure to accommodate a surge.”

In the event that such a surge makes it unfeasible for a Pac-12 school to host a game, all suitable alternative locations will be considered – including, potentially, the home stadium of the scheduled traveling team.