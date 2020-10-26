 Skip to main content
Afternoon kickoff set for Arizona Wildcats' delayed 2020 opener at Utah
Possibility exists that game could be moved to Tucson if COVID-19 surge continues in Utah

NEW Arizona Wildcats football logo 2 Sumlin UA

You’ve waited months and months for the return of Arizona Wildcats football. You won’t have to wait deep into the night.

The UA’s season opener is scheduled to kick off at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 7. The game will be televised on ESPNU.

The afternoon kickoff is a rarity for the Wildcats, who had only three such starts (out of 12) each of the past two seasons. The previous two years, Arizona had three total early- or mid-afternoon kickoffs.

It remains a possibility, albeit a remote one, that the Arizona-Utah game could be moved from Salt Lake City to Tucson. COVID-19 cases are surging in Utah, to the point that officials might have to prioritize patients because of a dearth of available intensive care units.

One of the Pac-12 Conference’s criteria for rescheduling or cancelling a game reads as follows: "Local public health officials of the home team state that there is an inability for the hospital infrastructure to accommodate a surge.”

In the event that such a surge makes it unfeasible for a Pac-12 school to host a game, all suitable alternative locations will be considered – including, potentially, the home stadium of the scheduled traveling team.

A similar situation arose in the Mountain West Conference, which moved Saturday's New Mexico-San Jose State game from Albuquerque to San Jose "due to the continued prevalence of the COVID-19 virus in Bernalillo County and in accordance with state guidelines."

Every Pac-12 team currently is scheduled to play three home games and three away games, plus a cross-divisional contest. The opponent and site of the seventh game will be determined by the results of the season.

Fans will not be allowed to attend Pac-12 games this year, regardless of location.

Here’s what the rest of the Week 1 Pac-12 slate looks like (all times Mountain):

  • Arizona State at USC: 10 a.m., Fox
  • UCLA at Colorado: 5 p.m., ESPN2
  • Stanford at Oregon: 5:30 p.m., ABC
  • Washington at Cal: 8:30 p.m., ESPN
  • Washington State at Oregon State: 8:30 p.m., FS1

Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev 

