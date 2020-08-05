You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AIA pushes back start of high school football season — again
editor's pick

AIA pushes back start of high school football season — again

Sahuaro Cougars seniors watch the coin during the coin flip before No.1 Sahuaro Cougars's 28-21 loss to No. 9 Gila Ridge Hawks at Sahuaro High School, 545 N. Camino Seco in Tucson, Ariz., on November 15th, 2019.

 Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star

The start of the 2020 high school football season has been pushed back again, this time to early October.

The Arizona Interscholastic Association's executive board announced the new schedule for football and other fall sports on Wednesday. The AIA's plan includes staggered re-entry plans for certain sports.

High school football teams can begin practicing Sept. 7, with games starting on either Thursday, Oct. 1 or Friday, Oct. 2. Big-school state championships (Class 4A, 5A, 6A) and The Open Division championship games are slated for Dec. 11-12. Class 1A, 2A and 3A schools are still deliberating length of regular season schedule and dates and sites for for state championship games. 

The 2020 season was initially supposed to begin later this month. In July, the AIA announced that games would instead begin in early September. 

The state's cross country and swimming and diving program can begin practicing on Aug. 24 and start competition in September. Badminton, soccer and volleyball teams can start practicing on Aug. 31. Golf is the earliest sport to return; golfers can begin practicing on Aug. 17 and start competition the following week. 

"The health and safety of our student participants, coaches, officials and essential personnel, including volunteers, is the primary concern for the return of interscholastic athletics and activities," AIA executive director David Hines said in a press release. "We are very grateful to those who share our commitment of a return to these highly beneficial educational activities and athletics." 

The new schedule will also limit number of wins and other postseason-qualifying elements to accommodate teams that decide to start their regular seasons later than others.

Due to the delayed fall sports season, winter sports will begin one week later than scheduled. 

Here's a complete look at the high school fall sports schedule: 

Football

First practice Sept. 7

First competition: Week of Sept. 30-Oct. 3

Championships: Dec. 11-12 (4A-6A & Open)

Golf

First practice: Aug. 17

First competition: Aug. 24

Championships: Oct. 26-29 (Div. I), Nov. 2-5 (Div. II)

Cross country

First practice: Aug. 24

First competition: Sept. 9

Championships: Nov. 12-13

Swimming & diving

First practice: Aug. 24

First competition: Sept. 14

Championships: Nov. 5-7

Badminton

First practice: Aug. 31

First competition: Sept. 14

Championships: Nov. 7 (individuals), Nov. 9-12 (teams)

Fall (small-school) soccer

First practice: Aug. 31

First competition: Sept. 16

Championships : Nov. 4-7

Volleyball

First practice: Aug. 31

First competition: Sept. 21

Championships: Nov. 12-21

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

Related to this story

What lessons can other sports learn from MLB's COVID-19 outbreak? 'You have to look at every point of contact to try to have control.'
Baseball

What lessons can other sports learn from MLB's COVID-19 outbreak? 'You have to look at every point of contact to try to have control.'

  • Updated

Major League Baseball's fumbling attempt to salvage its season amid a pandemic - the difficulty of which settled in almost as soon as the season got underway - is something other sports leagues and businesses around the country are almost certainly keeping a close and wary eye on. When the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the sports world in March, the NBA and NHL had already completed most of ...

Watch Now: Related Video

The Back Page — Episode 4 with special guest Caitlin Lowe

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News