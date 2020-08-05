AIA pushes back start of high school football season — again

The start of the 2020 high school football season has been pushed back again, this time to early October.
The Arizona Interscholastic Association's executive board announced the new schedule for football and other fall sports on Wednesday. The AIA's plan includes staggered re-entry plans for certain sports.
High school football teams can begin practicing Sept. 7, with games starting on either Thursday, Oct. 1 or Friday, Oct. 2. Big-school state championships (Class 4A, 5A, 6A) and The Open Division championship games are slated for Dec. 11-12. Class 1A, 2A and 3A schools are still deliberating length of regular season schedule and dates and sites for for state championship games.
The 2020 season was initially supposed to begin later this month. In July, the AIA announced that games would instead begin in early September.
The state's cross country and swimming and diving program can begin practicing on Aug. 24 and start competition in September. Badminton, soccer and volleyball teams can start practicing on Aug. 31. Golf is the earliest sport to return; golfers can begin practicing on Aug. 17 and start competition the following week.
"The health and safety of our student participants, coaches, officials and essential personnel, including volunteers, is the primary concern for the return of interscholastic athletics and activities," AIA executive director David Hines said in a press release. "We are very grateful to those who share our commitment of a return to these highly beneficial educational activities and athletics."
The new schedule will also limit number of wins and other postseason-qualifying elements to accommodate teams that decide to start their regular seasons later than others.
Due to the delayed fall sports season, winter sports will begin one week later than scheduled.
Here's a complete look at the high school fall sports schedule:
Football
First practice Sept. 7
First competition: Week of Sept. 30-Oct. 3
Championships: Dec. 11-12 (4A-6A & Open)
Golf
First practice: Aug. 17
First competition: Aug. 24
Championships: Oct. 26-29 (Div. I), Nov. 2-5 (Div. II)
Cross country
First practice: Aug. 24
First competition: Sept. 9
Championships: Nov. 12-13
Swimming & diving
First practice: Aug. 24
First competition: Sept. 14
Championships: Nov. 5-7
Badminton
First practice: Aug. 31
First competition: Sept. 14
Championships: Nov. 7 (individuals), Nov. 9-12 (teams)
Fall (small-school) soccer
First practice: Aug. 31
First competition: Sept. 16
Championships : Nov. 4-7
Volleyball
First practice: Aug. 31
First competition: Sept. 21
Championships: Nov. 12-21
