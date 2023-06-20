It was worth the wait.

Arizona announced Tuesday afternoon that Amanda Beard is coming home to join Augie Busch’s staff in Tucson. The Star reported Beard's impending arrival last week.

“I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to join the University of Arizona Swimming & Diving family," Beard said in a news release.

"It is an honor to be invited back into a program that was home to me and helped me during a very important part of my career. I know the dedication and hard work it takes to achieve success in the pool, and I am excited to share my knowledge with the swimmers at Arizona."

Beard is one of the most accomplished breaststrokers in U.S. history and the most decorated Olympian in UA history with seven medals: two gold, four silver and one bronze. She was a Wildcat from 1999-2001, was a 10-time All-American and won a Pac-10 championship, as well as an NCAA title, in the 100 breaststroke.

"This is incredibly exciting and significant for Arizona Swimming & Diving," Busch said. "Amanda's legendary athletic career speaks for itself. She is one of the all-time great Wildcats and an all-time great in the sport. I believe she has equal potential in teaching and coaching at this level. We are blessed and thrilled to have her back in Tucson."

Prior to arriving in Tucson the first time around, Beard competed in the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta, where she became the second-youngest American to medal — in the 400 medley relay and the 100 and 200 breast. She would go on to compete in three more Olympics (2000, 2004, 2008).

Along the way, Beard collected 21 medals in international competitions.

Beard is a member of the International Swimming Hall of Fame, a two-time American Swimmer of the year (Swimmer’s World) and is in the UA Hall of Fame.

Beard co-founded Beard Swim Co. to teach young swimmers. She has more than 20 years of coaching experience, which includes time spent as a volunteer coach at UCLA and as a stoke consultant at King Aquatics.