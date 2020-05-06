Amid pandemic, Arizona coaches set new national standard for sacrifice: up to 20% in pay cuts

The announcements Wednesday did not include any cuts or revisions to 2020-21 bonuses for any coaches, though Heeke said all performance bonuses that were not already earned in 2019-20 will not be paid.

The athletic department’s other 10 coaches are contracted to earn between $86,000 and $170,000 in 2020-21; they will receive cuts between 14.6% and 17.0% as specified in the tiers of the university-wide pay reduction plan.

Under its revised plan for pay cuts and furloughs, UA announced Monday that those making $44,500 to $75,000 will take up to an effective 10% pay cut in furlough days while those earning between $75,001 and $150,000 will take bracketed cuts between 10-15% in furlough days.

UA employees with salaries between $150,001 and $199,000 will receive flat pay cuts between 15.4% and 17% while those between $200,000 and $203,500 will receive cuts between 17.3 and 20%.

In UA’s initial announcement, president Robert Robbins said the school projected losses of $250 million through the 2020-21 fiscal year, with the salary reductions projected to save the school between $90 million and $95 million.