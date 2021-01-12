 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Amid pandemic, Wildcats post best fall-semester GPA on record
editor's pick

Amid pandemic, Wildcats post best fall-semester GPA on record

  • Updated

Arizona's beach volleyball team posted the best cumulative GPA of any team on campus.

 Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star 2017

Arizona Wildcats athletes posted a 3.095 cumulative GPA last semester, the highest fall-semester mark on record.

This fall's numbers are better than the 3.066 GPA posted in Fall 2019. Two-thirds of all student athletes put up GPAs of 3.0 or more, and 200 Wildcats posted 3.5s or better. Ninety one Wildcats finished the semester with all As.

Arizona's beach volleyball team had the highest cumulative GPA, posting a mark of 3.822. The Wildcats' men's tennis team posted a cumulative 3.463 GPA, best among the UA's men's teams.

"Our student-athletes consistently rise above the unprecedented obstacles of the times to achieve sustained success in the classroom," athletic director Dave Heeke said. "The academic excellence of our student-athletes continues its upward trend of the last six years during the extremely challenging times of the last year. Our department's record-breaking academic accomplishments of the last semester are a tremendous tribute to our C.A.T.S Academics staff as well as our student-athletes who display the Bear Down determination of the Wildcat Way."

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Sean Miller says Arizona Wildcats are a 'horrible defensive team' after loss to UCLA

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News