Amid policy changes, Title IX boss says UA will continue to 'equitably and compassionately' address sexual harassment claims

Officials with the University of Arizona’s Title IX office are working to absorb and adapt to the nearly 2,000-page sexual misconduct policy handed down by federal officials Wednesday.

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos proposed sweeping changes to the gender discrimination policy in November 2018, some of which were met with heavy criticism. The policy handed down Wednesday watered down some of the proposed measures, but many changes were officially put into effect.

The new policy bolsters the rights of the accused and reduces the scope of cases that colleges are required to investigate.

One of the largest changes is that college coaches are no longer considered mandatory reporters by default, but rather at the college’s discretion. Under the previous policy, coaches and athletic trainers were required to report sexual misconduct if they learn of it.

At the UA, mandatory reporting of sexual misconduct has been written into the coaches’ contracts with the Arizona Board of Regents. Under their current contracts, they will still be required to report incidents to the appropriate offices.

Mary Beth Tucker, the UA’s Title IX coordinator and interim associate vice president of equity, said that she was working to read and digest the lengthy policy.