An individual talent: Here's why David Schlict, Arizona's 'all-IM' Australian, is one of swimming's best

Getting back in the pool felt odd.

“I was so used to having pain every time I kicked doing breaststroke, it felt surreal — so strange that I was feeling something else,” he said.

The postponement of the 2020 games to this summer may benefit Schlicht, who gets a full, healthy year to improve. Training with swimmers like Brooks Fail in practice every day helps, too.

“Brooks pushes me a lot in freestyle,” Schlicht said. “He’s obviously a lot better than me, so I try really hard to keep up with him in lots of sets. Sam (Iida) really pushes me hard in breaststroke and IM. There’s abundance of guys on here that can sprint really well. When we’re doing a sprint set that I’m not particularly good at I’ve got lots of guys to chase and to race, which is really good.”

That kind of approach may explain why Schlicht is viewed as one of college swimming’s best.

“He has so many great qualities,” Busch said. “He’s so self-motivated, he loves the nuances of training. I never see a second of attitude and he knows what it means to be a great teammate. He eats the right things, gets the right amount of rest. He really gets the team part. A lot of international guys don’t, and the team component is what it’s all about in college. David is aligned holistically with what we are trying to do here as a program.”