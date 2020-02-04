Another award for Aari: Wildcats star McDonald named Naismith Player of the Week

The awards keep rolling in for Arizona Wildcats guard Aari McDonald.
McDonald was named the Naismith Trophy Player of the Week Tuesday morning, in addition to being recognized Monday as Pac-12 Player of the Week and named to the top 20 watch list for the Wooden Award.
After leading @ArizonaWBB to a 2-0 record this past week, which included scoring 27 points in Arizona’s first top 10 win since 2004 against #8 UCLA, our @CitizenWatchUS Naismith Women’s #POW is @AariMcdonald McDonald averaged of 23.5pts, 4.5ast, 3.5reb, and 3.5stl last week. pic.twitter.com/rTpzXGKcLs— The Naismith Trophy (@NaismithTrophy) February 4, 2020
These accolades come on the heels of McDonald's heroic efforts in Arizona's sweep of the L.A. schools over the weekend in which the star guard averaged 23.5 points, 4.5 assists and 3.5 steals.
UA's 26-point win over No. 8 UCLA last week marked the first time the Cats have beaten a top 10 team in the country since 2004. The Wildcats are now ranked No. 12 in the country, the highest they've been in the polls in 22 years.
Arizona faces a stiff test this weekend as it travels to face No. 3 Oregon and No. 9 Oregon State, two schools that beat UA in McKale Center earlier this season.
McDonald averaged 20 points and 2.5 assists against the Ducks and Beavers in the previous meeting. Her streak of scoring double figures in 58 straight games is the longest active streak in women's college hoops.
Alec has been with the Star since October 2019. He’s currently a senior at the University of Arizona and previously worked as sports editor for the Arizona Daily Wildcat.