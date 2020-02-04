Another award for Aari: Wildcats star McDonald named Naismith Player of the Week

The awards keep rolling in for Arizona Wildcats guard Aari McDonald.

McDonald was named the Naismith Trophy Player of the Week Tuesday morning, in addition to being recognized Monday as Pac-12 Player of the Week and named to the top 20 watch list for the Wooden Award.

After leading @ArizonaWBB to a 2-0 record this past week, which included scoring 27 points in Arizona’s first top 10 win since 2004 against #8 UCLA, our @CitizenWatchUS Naismith Women’s #POW is @AariMcdonald McDonald averaged of 23.5pts, 4.5ast, 3.5reb, and 3.5stl last week. pic.twitter.com/rTpzXGKcLs — The Naismith Trophy (@NaismithTrophy) February 4, 2020

These accolades come on the heels of McDonald's heroic efforts in Arizona's sweep of the L.A. schools over the weekend in which the star guard averaged 23.5 points, 4.5 assists and 3.5 steals.