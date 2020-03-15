Arizona AD Dave Heeke reacts to coronavirus outbreak, issues credit to fans for future events

The NCAA canceled both men's and women's basketball tournaments, while shutting down the spring sports season and NCAA championships due to the global spread of COVID-19, or coronavirus.

Colleges across the U.S., including the University of Arizona, have completely shifted academics to online to avoid a potential outbreak on campus.

UA athletic director Dave Heeke released a statement in letter form on Arizona Athletics' social media channels Sunday afternoon.

"The compassion, patience and determination shown by our fans, donors and supporters have been inspiring to our entire athletics department during these unprecedented times," Heeke said. "I want to thank all of you for your messages of inspiration, unwavering commitment and overwhelming positivity.

"As we move forward through these uneasy and troubling times, Arizona Athletics remains dedicated to our guiding purpose as a department, which is a Commitment to an Athlete's Total Success (C.A.T.S) by working together to provide opportunities for student-athletes to become academic, athletic and life champions.