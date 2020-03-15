Arizona AD Dave Heeke reacts to coronavirus outbreak, issues credit to fans for future events

The NCAA canceled both men's and women's basketball tournaments, while shutting down the spring sports season and NCAA championships due to the global spread of COVID-19, or coronavirus.
Colleges across the U.S., including the University of Arizona, have completely shifted academics to online to avoid a potential outbreak on campus.
UA athletic director Dave Heeke released a statement in letter form on Arizona Athletics' social media channels Sunday afternoon.
A letter to Wildcat fans from @Dave_Heeke 📰 | https://t.co/HIFKQcoAng pic.twitter.com/sIbhk7dWOs— Arizona Athletics (@AZATHLETICS) March 15, 2020
"The compassion, patience and determination shown by our fans, donors and supporters have been inspiring to our entire athletics department during these unprecedented times," Heeke said. "I want to thank all of you for your messages of inspiration, unwavering commitment and overwhelming positivity.
"As we move forward through these uneasy and troubling times, Arizona Athletics remains dedicated to our guiding purpose as a department, which is a Commitment to an Athlete's Total Success (C.A.T.S) by working together to provide opportunities for student-athletes to become academic, athletic and life champions.
"The widespread cancellation of all NCAA and Pac-12 Conference athletic competition is truly heartbreaking to us all. We will continue to actively work to ensure that our student-athletes are supported as they pursue their academic endeavors, and resources continue to be available to them to support their physical and mental health."
Heeke also added in the letter that season tickets holders or fans who purchased tickets to games this season will receive credit to future events this year or during the 2020-21 season.
The UA softball team had 20 remaining home games at Hillenbrand Stadium, including contests against BYU, New Mexico and the Mexican National Team in the Bear Down Fiesta from March 26-28. The UA baseball team had 22 remaining home games at Hi Corbett Field, while Arizona beach volleyball had seven home matches left.
"The credit will be applied to each ticket buyer for all remaining home events that were canceled. Fans will need to call the McKale Ticket Office to apply their credit for a future purchase," Heeke said.
"A sense of resolve and purpose are key in times of great adversity. We are facing unparalleled global, national and local challenges, but the unity of all Wildcats will propel us forward. Thank you again for all your support."
