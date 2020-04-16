Arizona AD Dave Heeke says sports won’t be cut, salaries could be and explains why playing a full college football season is key

“We initially started with, let’s target a date and work back from there. Now it’s, what do we need? And how do we adapt to whatever date college football can start again?”

Could you have a football season without the full student body being back on campus?

A: “I don’t know if I want to go too far down these hypothetical kind of models. I find it hard to believe we could play football if there were no students on campus. … We have to talk about the populations that do need to come back. That’s your team, your support staff, the extended support staff. Are we sure they’re all healthy? Do we have the mechanisms in place to guarantee that to parents? Can we guarantee it to our staff who are coming back? It gets to a lot of levels of consideration.

“I’m as hopeful as anyone that college football and all of college sports will come back, because I think sport traditionally, in times of crisis, has been the centerpiece to bring people back together, to rally our country and our nation. And I think that can happen here.