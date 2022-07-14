Arizona AD Dave Heeke to join NCAA men's basketball committee in September

Arizona athletic director Dave Heeke has been named to the Division I men's basketball committee, and will begin a five-year term in September as the Pac-12's representative.

"It is a privilege to represent the University of Arizona and the Pac-12 Conference on one of the most prestigious committees in all of college sports," Heeke said in a news release. "The NCAA Tournament is the epitome of excellence in college athletics, and I am honored to serve on this committee to ensure it remains the premiere event and competition for all student-athletes, coaches, staff members, fans and alumni to enjoy."

Heeke is the third AD in UA history to serve on the committee, joining Cedric Dempsey and Jim Livengood.

Heeke has been the UA's AD since 2017. The Wildcats have won seven conference titles in that time as well as the 2018 women's golf national championship. UA has also set all-time highs in GPAs since his arrival, as well as in APR and GSR scores.

Heeke will replace UCLA's Martin Jarmond on the committee following the Bruins' decision to leave the Pac-12 for the Big Ten, which they are set to join in 2024.

SWAC's McClelland to become new chair

INDIANAPOLIS — Southwestern Athletic Conference Commissioner Charles McClelland will become the first representative from a historically Black college, university or league to chair the Division I men's basketball committee when he takes over next year.

The NCAA announced Thursday that McClelland, who has been with the SWAC since 2018, would be vice chair this season under Bradley athletic director Chris Reynold before taking on the role himself for the 2023-24 basketball season.

The committee's biggest responsibility is to select the field for the NCAA Tournament each March.

“It is a tremendous honor to be selected by my colleagues,” said McClelland, who previously served as athletic director at Prairie View A&M and vice president of athletics at Texas Southern. “The NCAA Tournament is the greatest sporting event in the world and we will continue to work tirelessly to ensure the future success of this great enterprise.”

The announcements were made following the committee's annual summer meeting in Kissimmee, Florida.