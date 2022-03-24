Arizona AD Dave Heeke up for contract extension, raise

The Arizona Board of Regents' Finance, Capital and Resources Committee will decide Thursday whether to recommend a two-year contract extension and raise for UA athletic director Dave Heeke.

Should the committee recommend the raise and extension, the Regents would then vote to approve it during their April 6-8 meetings.

Heeke, 58, is currently under contract through March 2023. The new deal would extend his contract through March 2025 while boosting his base salary. Under the proposed extension, he would make $875,000 annually starting next month — a $95,000 increase over what he is scheduled to earn in his present deal. Heeke’s base pay would rise to $885,000 in 2023-24 and $895,000 in 2024-25.

Heeke will continue to receive a $100,000 annual retention bonus for staying at the UA. Heeke can leave in the final year of his deal without owing the UA any buyout money, a change from past deals. Heeke would owe $200,000 if he left before April 1, 2024, though UA president Robert C. Robbins can waive the buyout should he choose.