Arizona adds Texas-Rio Grande Valley to 2020-21 nonconference men's basketball schedule

  • Updated
UA Arizona Wildcats basketball logo

Arizona has reached an agreement with Texas-Rio Grande Valley for a Nov. 11 game at McKale Center, all but completing its 2020-21 nonconference schedule.

The Wildcats also reached an agreement earlier this month for a two-year series with Tennessee, starting next season on Dec. 22 at Knoxville, although the series is still not under formal contract.

UTRGV is coming off a 9-10 season, going 2-5 in WAC play. The Vaqueros will fill Arizona's final spot for a one-time guarantee game on the 2020-21 schedule.

UA’s Pac-12 games still have yet to be announced but the first two will be scheduled around the conference’s football championship weekend (between Dec. 1-5) and the remaining 18 will be played in the traditional format starting around New Year’s.

Here’s a look at UA’s 2020-21 schedule as of now:

Nov. 9 NAU

Nov 11 Texas-Rio Grande Valley

Nov. 16 North Dakota State (MGM Main Event)

Nov. 19 MGM Main Event (UNLV, Michigan or Wichita State)

Nov. 21 MGM Main Event (UNLV, Michigan or Wichita State)

Nov. 27 Sacramento State

Dec. 1-2 Pac-12 game TBA

Dec. 4-5 Pac-12 game TBA

Dec. 8 Wyoming

Dec. 11 at Illinois

Dec. 15 Northern Colorado

Dec. 18 Cal Baptist

Dec. 22 at Tennessee

Remaining 18 Pac-12 games after Christmas TBA

