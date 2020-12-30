Arizona admits wrongdoing with self-imposed ban, but NCAA's punishment may be much harsher

The key to whether Arizona ultimately faces more than a one-year ban may be in whether the IARP decides Arizona has a standard or aggravated Level I case. According to the NCAA’s penalty matrix, standard Level I cases merit a postseason ban between one and two years while aggravated ones mandate between one and five years.

Brown said UA’s self-imposed ban could be a factor pushing the UA’s case into the standard Level I category, since cooperation and quick recognition of penalties are mitigating factors.

But if multiple Level I charges are proven that could push the case into the aggravated zone. Arizona has refused to release the NCAA’s Notice of Allegations but The Athletic reported that UA was handed five Level I charges, and nine overall.

“One of the aggravating factors is having multiple Level I or Level II allegations,” Brown said. “So in that sense, the more you have, the more likely you are to be an aggravated case as opposed to a mitigated case. But Arizona may have a number of mitigating factors — a history of reporting compliance, helpfulness in doing an investigation, whatever.

“My guess is that the school has done an analysis of what the likely aggravating and mitigating factors are, and where that likely puts them within the three sub-parts of a Level I case.