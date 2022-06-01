Arizona alum Douglas Allred donates $4.8 million to UA football and men's basketball

Douglas Allred, a former Arizona football player who became a San Diego-based real estate developer, has donated $4.8 million to the UA football and men's basketball programs.

In announcing Allred's donation Wednesday, the school said the funds would support "program enhancement" for both sports as well as the Lute Olson Endowment for Excellence in men's basketball.

Allred played for the UA football team during the 1955 and 1956 seasons. He enrolled in the Naval Officer Reserve Training Corps while at UA, and earned a business degree before serving in the U.S. Navy and starting his real estate career.

Allred worked at Coldwell Banker, then co-founded the Lion Property Corp. in 1970 before forming the Douglas Allred Company in 1981. The firm has developed over 6,300 multifamily and single-family residential units and more than 13 million square feet of commercial, industrial and retail space.

"I love the University of Arizona and Arizona Athletics as they are the foundation of many of my greatest lifelong friendships and professional endeavors," Allred said in a UA statement, noting that he also met his wife, Ann, at UA.

"This outstanding institution also shaped my life as a football letter winner to go on to serve our country and build my own businesses. Arizona's dedication to a first-class experience of student-athletes and commitment to preparing generations of Wildcats for successful careers is inspiring to see. I want to ensure future leaders and champions have as impactful careers as students and athletes as I did."

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

