The Arizona Wildcats travel to Palo Alto, California on Saturday to take on Stanford for the 31st time. It marks the first matchup between the Wildcats and Cardinal since 2016, and the first time the Cats have traveled to The Farm since 2015.
How close have the two teams been historically? Super-close. Here's a look at how they match up all-time:
.467
Arizona's all-time winning percentage versus Stanford. The Wildcats are 14-16 overall against the Cardinal and 7-8 in games played in Palo Alto.
Oct. 17, 2009
The last time the Wildcats beat the Cardinal was back when Nick Foles was playing quarterback. Foles threw for 415 yards and three touchdowns in the 43-38 win in 2009.
5
Stanford carries a five-game winning streak against Arizona into today's game, the most recent being a 34-10 win in Tucson in 2016. In that game, Christian McCaffrey had a total of 196 yards of offense and scored three touchdowns.
1991-1998
Arizona's longest winning streak against the Cardinal came during a seven-year stretch where the Wildcats won six games in a row. The Cats had an average margin of victory of 11.6 points.
20-7
The score in 2006, the last time the Cats won at Stanford.
Tokyo, Japan
In 1986, the two schools played a neutral site game in Tokyo for Japan’s Coca-Cola Bowl. Arizona lost 29-24.