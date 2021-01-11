Arizona announces signings of transfers Anderson, Maldonado, Harris, Rutherford

Arizona announced that it has signed four transfers, clearing the way for those players to enroll in classes and participate in spring practice.

The four players verbally committed to the Wildcats earlier this month. They are: running back Drake Anderson, safety Gunner Maldonado, defensive end Jason Harris and cornerback Isaiah Rutherford.

Anderson and Maldonado transferred from Northwestern. Both attended Chandler High School. Anderson was a redshirt sophomore in 2020. Maldonado was a freshman.

Harris, who transferred from Colorado, is the brother of UA pass rusher Jalen Harris and the son of two ex-Wildcats: Sean Harris (football) and Cha-Ron Harris (women’s basketball). Jason Harris, a four-star recruit from Gilbert Higley High School, did not appear in any games for the Buffaloes as a freshman this past season.