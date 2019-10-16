University of Arizona athletes matched their all-time high in graduate success rate in 2018, a 13-percent increase over the last seven years.
The UA's 86-percent figure covers the graduation rates of student-athletes within six years of enrollment for the classes of 2009 through 2012. Arizona's women's golf, gymnastics, softball and men's tennis program graduated 100 percent of their athletes during that time.
Additionally, Wildcats athletes posted a cumulative GPA of 3.057 last fall, the highest overall GPA for a semester in department history.
“Matching our department’s all-time high in GSR data is a great accomplishment for our student-athletes, C.A.T.S. Academics staff and our entire athletics department,” UA athletic director Dave Heeke said. He added that UA athletes are "achieving excellence in the classroom as our student-athletes are living the Wildcat Way by fulfilling the commitment to an athlete’s total success.”