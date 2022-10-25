Arizona athletic department's COO named new athletic director at Bowling Green

Derek van der Merwe, the No. 2 ranking official in Arizona’s athletic department and a longtime colleague and confidant of athletic director Dave Heeke, has been named the new AD at Bowling Green.

Bowling Green, a Mid-American Conference school located in Ohio, made the announcement early Tuesday during a livestream. Van der Merwe replaces Bob Moosbrugger, who was fired in August.

Van der Merwe served as the UA's associate vice president for athletics and chief operating officer, overseeing day-to-day operations and financials. He was also the "sport administrator" for football and oversaw the marketing, ticketing, communications, business operations and equipment departments.

Van der Merwe has previous athletic director experience, having served in a similar role at Austin Peay from 2013-15 before he was promoted to vice president of advancement, communication and strategic initiatives for the university. Heeke brough van der Merwe to Tucson five years ago.

A South Africa native, van der Merwe was an all-MAC offensive lineman at Central Michigan and a former team captain.Van der Merwe began his Central Michigan tenure as an academic adviser, then worked his way up to associate director of athletics. He was CMU's chief operating officer under Heeke when he left for Austin Peay.