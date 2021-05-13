Arizona basketball drops "A Players Program' recruiting slogan

Arizona dropped its "A Players Program" moniker on social media Thursday, now going by @ArizonaMBB.

The "A Players Program" was a marketing and (mostly) recruiting slogan instituted by former coach Sean Miller. ArizonaMBB is of the standardized format used by many college basketball programs.

Arizona basketball has officially moved on from “APlayersProgram” No new slogan yet but it’s Arizona MBB for now pic.twitter.com/p1M0HpehHP — Alec White (@AlecWhite_UA) May 13, 2021

As part of his program's recruiting efforts, Miller had a logo showcased outside the Arizona locker room proclaiming the program was about players past, present and future. He encouraged many of his former players and Lute Olson-era players to come back to visit, too.

Miller also had UA install player portraits on the walls along the East entrance to the basketball program's McKale Center offices, with one area showcasing NBA draft picks under Miller and another showcasing NBA draft picks under Olson. No doubt recruits were encouraged to linger in that area.