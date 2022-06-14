Arizona basketball teams rise in NCAA's APR: A perfect 1,000 for women, 990 for men

Both of Arizona's basketball teams rose in updated NCAA multi-year Academic Progress Rate scores released Tuesday, with the women's team recording a perfect 1,000 while the men's team ranked third in the Pac-12 at 990.
The UA football team ranked eighth in the Pac-12 with a 965 multi-year rate, tied with women's golf for the lowest score at the school, but both were still well above the penalty line of 930.
Arizona's women's basketball, men's tennis and women's beach volleyball teams all had 1,000 multi-year scores, which are four-year rolling averages dating back to 2017-18.
UA also tied its record of 10 teams with perfect single-year scores in 2020-21, including soccer, volleyball, beach volleyball, gymnastics, softball, women’s cross country, women’s basketball, women’s track and field, men’s golf and men’s tennis.
The NCAA's APR scores were updated Tuesday for the first time in two years, since the 2019-20 data was not released in 2021 because of COVID disruptions. The 2019-20 year does factor into the four-year rate, however, though penalties will not be assessed this year.
APR is a measure of a program's retention and academic eligibility as explained here. A perfect score is 1,000 and 930 multi-year is the minimum programs normally need to avoid penalties.
For basketball teams, a score of 980 translates into one "miss" of either academic ineligibility or retention on a roster of 13 players. However, there are a number of waivers and credits; players who transfer or leave early to sign pro contracts don't count as misses if they record a grade-point average of 2.6 or better.
APR can be found via the NCAA's searchable database. Here are the Pac-12 multi-year scores in football and basketball:
Football
1. Washington 993
2. Utah 991
3. Stanford 985
4. ASU 983
5. Cal 975
USC 975
7. OSU 973
8. Arizona 965
9. Oregon 960
10. WSU 959
11. Colorado 954
12. UCLA 947
Men's basketball
1. ASU 1,000
2. Stanford 998
3. Arizona 990
4. USC 988
5. Washington 987
6. Cal 970
WSU 970
8. UCLA 969
9. OSU 960
10. Colorado 956
11. Utah 955
12. Oregon 948
Women's basketball
1. Arizona 1,000
ASU 1,000
3. Stanford 996
4. Cal 995
5. Washington 993
6. OSU 989
7. Colorado 986
8. Utah 986
9. Oregon 984
10. UCLA 983
11. WSU 981
12. USC 980
The individual year APR scores that are factoring into multi-year rates for UA football and basketball teams:
Football
2020-21 951
2019-20 979*
2018-19 968
2017-18 962
Multi-year average: 965
Men's basketball **
2020-21 979
2019-20 1,000*
2018-19 980
2017-18 1,000
Multi-year average: 990
Women's basketball**
2020-21 1,000
2019-20 1,000*
2018-19 1,000
2017-18 982
Multi-year average: 1,000
* Estimated based on multi-year average and scores for other three years. The NCAA did not release 2019-20 scores.
** Arizona's men's and women's basketball teams received additional point credits to reach their multi-year average scores even though revised single-year scores are not announced. Based on the multi-year scores, UA men's basketball received one extra point and women's basketball earned 18 extra points.
APR scores for all Arizona sports:
Men's sports
Sport/multi-year score/2020-21 score
Baseball/978/980
Basketball/990/979
Cross country/976/900
Football/965/951
Golf/995/1,000
Swimming and diving/994/989
Tennis/1,000/1,000
Track and field/982/965
Women's sports
Sport/multi-year score //2020-21 score
Basketball/1,000/1,000
Cross country/978/1,000
Golf/965/926
Gymnastics/995/1,000
Softball/993/1,000
Soccer/992/1,000
Beach volleyball/1,000/1,000
Swimming and diving/990/987
Tennis/993/968
Volleyball/995/1,000
Track and field/984/1,000
Arizona coach bonuses
Bonuses paid to Arizona coaches for their program's multi-year APR score:
Coach/sport/multi-year APR/UA bonus
Adia Barnes/women's basketball/1,000/$15,000
Clancy Shields/men's tennis/1,000/$7,500
Steve Walker/beach volleyball/1,000/$7,500
Jim Anderson/men's golf/995/$5,000
John Court/gymnastics/995/$5,000
Augie Busch/swimming and diving/*/$5,000
Ryan Stotland/women's tennis/993/$5,000
Dave Rubio/volleyball/995/$5,000
Fred Harvey/track-field-cc/**/$3,450
Laura Ianello/women's golf/965/$1,500
NOTE: Coaches in place during the 2020-21 season do not receive the bonus if they leave before the APR ratings for that season are published (i.e. men's basketball coach Sean Miller).
* Busch received a $2,500 bonus for the men's swimming and diving team (994) and another $2,500 for the women's swimming and diving team (990).
** Harvey received $650 for men's track (982), $650 for men's cross-country (976), $1,500 for women's track (978) and $650 for women's cross-country.
