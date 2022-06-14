Arizona basketball teams rise in NCAA's APR: A perfect 1,000 for women, 990 for men

Both of Arizona's basketball teams rose in updated NCAA multi-year Academic Progress Rate scores released Tuesday, with the women's team recording a perfect 1,000 while the men's team ranked third in the Pac-12 at 990.

The UA football team ranked eighth in the Pac-12 with a 965 multi-year rate, tied with women's golf for the lowest score at the school, but both were still well above the penalty line of 930.

Arizona's women's basketball, men's tennis and women's beach volleyball teams all had 1,000 multi-year scores, which are four-year rolling averages dating back to 2017-18.

UA also tied its record of 10 teams with perfect single-year scores in 2020-21, including soccer, volleyball, beach volleyball, gymnastics, softball, women’s cross country, women’s basketball, women’s track and field, men’s golf and men’s tennis.

The NCAA's APR scores were updated Tuesday for the first time in two years, since the 2019-20 data was not released in 2021 because of COVID disruptions. The 2019-20 year does factor into the four-year rate, however, though penalties will not be assessed this year.

APR is a measure of a program's retention and academic eligibility as explained here. A perfect score is 1,000 and 930 multi-year is the minimum programs normally need to avoid penalties.

For basketball teams, a score of 980 translates into one "miss" of either academic ineligibility or retention on a roster of 13 players. However, there are a number of waivers and credits; players who transfer or leave early to sign pro contracts don't count as misses if they record a grade-point average of 2.6 or better.

APR can be found via the NCAA's searchable database. Here are the Pac-12 multi-year scores in football and basketball:

Football

1. Washington 993

2. Utah 991

3. Stanford 985

4. ASU 983

5. Cal 975

USC 975

7. OSU 973

8. Arizona 965

9. Oregon 960

10. WSU 959

11. Colorado 954

12. UCLA 947

Men's basketball

1. ASU 1,000

2. Stanford 998

3. Arizona 990

4. USC 988

5. Washington 987

6. Cal 970

WSU 970

8. UCLA 969

9. OSU 960

10. Colorado 956

11. Utah 955

12. Oregon 948

Women's basketball

1. Arizona 1,000

ASU 1,000

3. Stanford 996

4. Cal 995

5. Washington 993

6. OSU 989

7. Colorado 986

8. Utah 986

9. Oregon 984

10. UCLA 983

11. WSU 981

12. USC 980

The individual year APR scores that are factoring into multi-year rates for UA football and basketball teams:

Football

2020-21 951

2019-20 979*

2018-19 968

2017-18 962

Multi-year average: 965

Men's basketball **

2020-21 979

2019-20 1,000*

2018-19 980

2017-18 1,000

Multi-year average: 990

Women's basketball**

2020-21 1,000

2019-20 1,000*

2018-19 1,000

2017-18 982

Multi-year average: 1,000

* Estimated based on multi-year average and scores for other three years. The NCAA did not release 2019-20 scores.

** Arizona's men's and women's basketball teams received additional point credits to reach their multi-year average scores even though revised single-year scores are not announced. Based on the multi-year scores, UA men's basketball received one extra point and women's basketball earned 18 extra points.

APR scores for all Arizona sports:

Men's sports

Sport/multi-year score/2020-21 score

Baseball/978/980

Basketball/990/979

Cross country/976/900

Football/965/951

Golf/995/1,000

Swimming and diving/994/989

Tennis/1,000/1,000

Track and field/982/965

Women's sports

Sport/multi-year score //2020-21 score

Basketball/1,000/1,000

Cross country/978/1,000

Golf/965/926

Gymnastics/995/1,000

Softball/993/1,000

Soccer/992/1,000

Beach volleyball/1,000/1,000

Swimming and diving/990/987

Tennis/993/968

Volleyball/995/1,000

Track and field/984/1,000

Arizona coach bonuses

Bonuses paid to Arizona coaches for their program's multi-year APR score:

Coach/sport/multi-year APR/UA bonus

Adia Barnes/women's basketball/1,000/$15,000

Clancy Shields/men's tennis/1,000/$7,500

Steve Walker/beach volleyball/1,000/$7,500

Jim Anderson/men's golf/995/$5,000

John Court/gymnastics/995/$5,000

Augie Busch/swimming and diving/*/$5,000

Ryan Stotland/women's tennis/993/$5,000

Dave Rubio/volleyball/995/$5,000

Fred Harvey/track-field-cc/**/$3,450

Laura Ianello/women's golf/965/$1,500

NOTE: Coaches in place during the 2020-21 season do not receive the bonus if they leave before the APR ratings for that season are published (i.e. men's basketball coach Sean Miller).

* Busch received a $2,500 bonus for the men's swimming and diving team (994) and another $2,500 for the women's swimming and diving team (990).

** Harvey received $650 for men's track (982), $650 for men's cross-country (976), $1,500 for women's track (978) and $650 for women's cross-country.

