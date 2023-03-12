The surf and sand in Malibu were good to the No. 18 UA beach volleyball team this weekend, as the Wildcats followed up their 3-2 win over No. 16 Pepperdine Friday with a 5-0 sweep of San Francisco Saturday afternoon on Southern California’s famed Zuma beach.

All five UA pairings — Sarah Blacker/Alex Parhurst, Hope Shannon/Abby Russell, Alana Rennie/Grace Cook, Caroline White/Kylee Fitzsimmons and Miranda Erro/Annie Kost — won in straight sets. Ther performances of Rennie on court three (21-7, 21-11) and Erro and Kost on court five (21-10, 21-9) were especially dominant as the Wildcats improved to 7-2 on the season with the win over USF.

On Friday, Arizona trailed 2-0 to host Pepperdine, but Arizona’s tandems of Blacker/Parkhurst, Cook/Rennie and Errol/Kost each won their sets to give the 18th-ranked Wildcats the upset win over the 17th-ranked Waves.

Blacker and Parkhurst, in defeating Pepperdine’s McKenna Thomas and Alexus McCleod on court one, had arguably the most contentious win of the event. Blacker and Parkhurst won the first set, 21-16, dropped the second 17-21, before winning the third 16-14.

Cook and Rennie’s victory also went three sets, with the UA pair fighting back after losing the first set, 19-21, to win the second and third 21-15 and 15-11, respectively.

Arizona returns home to Bear Down Beach Friday and Saturday for Arizona Invitational. The Wildcats welcome Southern Mississippi, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, Arizona Christian, and Cal Poly to the UA campus for a two-day showcase.