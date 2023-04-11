The star Arizona beach volleyball duo of Dilara Gedikoglu and Kali Uhl was named the Pac-12 Pair of the Week after the tandem's dominant 4-0 victory in the Pac-12 North Invitational, knocking off No. 2 USC, No. 4 UCLA, No. 10 Stanford and Utah.

Gedikoglu and Uhl are the first Wildcats in program history to earn Pac-12 Pair of the Week honors. They were also a national pair of the week by American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) and collegebeachvb.com (CBVB).

This season, Gedikoglu and Uhl are 13-0 as a pair — 11-0 as the Wildcats' fourth pair.