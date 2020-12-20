Arizona Bowl brings UA coaching candidate Brent Brennan, a Dick Tomey disciple, back to Tucson

One of the coaches leading his team into the 2020 Arizona Bowl could become the next coach of the Arizona Wildcats.

How’s that for a twist?

The Dec. 31 bowl game at Arizona Stadium pits Mid-American Conference champion Ball State against Mountain West Conference champ San Jose State. The Spartans are guided by Brent Brennan, a Dick Tomey disciple who is believed to be one of the leading candidates for the UA opening.

In his fourth season at the helm, Brennan has led San Jose State to a 7-0 record. The Spartans won the MWC for the first time and are one victory away from their first undefeated season since 1939.

SJSU — picked to finish fifth in the West Division in the MWC preseason poll — capped the regular season with a 34-20 win over defending conference champion and perennial powerhouse Boise State.

The Broncos were seven-point favorites.

The game took place at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas, the latest stop on a nomadic journey from the Spartans. They conducted training camp at Humboldt State University — 327 miles from the SJSU campus — after COVID restrictions prevented them from practicing in Santa Clara County. They subsequently played “home” games in Honolulu and Las Vegas. And they never lost.