Arizona coach Jedd Fisch says 'It's personal', wants to develop players into P.R.O.'s

"When people want to take shots at us, people want to question what we're going to do or where we're going to be," Fisch said. "That's personal."

Fisch added, "it's the personal relationship that you're going to build with your coach, it's the personal relationship you're going to build with your teammates."

Build it and they will come

In previous interviews, Fisch has acknowledged it may take some time to rebuild the Wildcats program. However, he has a vision as to what he wants the future to look like.

"My hope is that we'll have every person in every seat," he said.

That may sound like a pipe dream to Arizona fans given the downtrend in attendance the last few years, but Fisch's plan is twofold: embrace the community and build a program people want to come watch.

"If we can build the greatest environment of a football program," Fisch said. "Every player in the state will want to be a part of it."

"But it starts with our fans. It starts with our community. And let's make this the greatest home field advantage in the country."

Alec has been with the Star since October 2019. He writes stories and produces digital content primarily about the Arizona Wildcats. Alec graduated from the University of Arizona in May 2020.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.