The Arizona Coyotes loaded up on draft picks last week — a number of which could hit the Tucson Arena ice playing for the Tucson Roadrunners in the future.

But while among Arizona’s 12 total picks were a pair of Russians in the first round — defenseman Dmitri Simashev at No. 6 and forward Dmitri Simashevat 12th — those two may not see North American ice full-time for a couple more seasons.

Simashev and But have two years remaining on their contracts with Yaroslavl Lokomotiv of the Kontinental Hockey League. Coyotes general manager Bill Armstrong told the team’s website that waiting two years for prospects is not abnormal.

“It's good for their development if they stay over there," Armstrong said. “Both of them are with a great organization. They work on developing and they're both in really good situations, so there's no hurry for them to get over here.”

In all, the 12 Coyotes draftees include the Russian duo, one from Belarus, one from the Czech Republic, a trio of Canadians, two Americans, two from Sweden and one from Finland. Arizona picked six forwards, three defensemen and three goalies.

Previous recent Coyotes draft picks that played for Tucson include Josh Doan (2021, second round, 37th), Victor Soderstrom (2019, first round, 11th ), Matias Maccellli (2019, fourth round, 98th), Jan Jenik (2018, third round, 65th) and Ivan Prosvetov (2018, fourth round, 114th).

In 2022-23, 238 former first or second-round NHL draft picks played in the AHL.

“We’ve got players that have made their way through Tucson in the past that have had significant roles within the Coyotes organization,” Roadrunners president Bob Hoffman said. “Victor Söderström was a top draft pick several years ago, and he’s played a couple seasons in Tucson. Ivan Prosvetov, our goaltender from Russia, was a high draft pick of the Coyotes as well several years ago.

“Hockey is fantastic, it’s one of the world-wide sports that there is, obviously along with soccer,” Hoffman added. “For folks to go out and get great talent out of Europe, talent out of Russia it’s not a surprise.”

Hoffman said the draft itself is like the start of the new season.

“It’s great to see the turn out and great to kinda start sensing hockey season is right around the corner,” Hoffman said.

‘El Lazo’ wins league honors

Offseason business as usual diverted for the Roadrunners over the past two weeks, as the team not only hosted a draft-night party at Tucson Arena, where fans could see the Coyotes’ selections come in live on the arena video board, but Tucson also played host to AHL’s 2023 Team Business Meetings.

The 2023 version of the league’s annual event was held June 21-23 at J.W. Marriott Resort Star Pass. Per the Roadrunners, more than 250 representatives from the league’s 32 teams were on hand in Tucson for the three-day event.

Hoffman said he was excited to get Eastern Conference team leadership to Tucson since those clubs don’t normally come out west, adding that they got all positive feedback.

While AHL president and CEO Scott Howson arrived in Tucson straight from handing out the Calder Cup to the Hershey Bears in Southern California following the Bears’ clinched the league championship with a Game 7 overtime victory over the Coachella Valley Firebirds the night of June 21, Coyotes president and CEO Xavier Gutierrez opened the event in Southern Arizona earlier that day by delivering the keynote address.

Others attached to the Coyotes/Roadrunners organization presented on a number of panels and topics, including Roadrunners senior director of sales Julie Sipe on the women in sports panel and Hoffman on the president's panel.

The Roadrunners’ “El Lazo de Tucson” alternate branding identity won the league’s Marketing Campaign of the Year Award. Spanish for “the lasso” — a nod to the lasso present on the seal of the City of Tucson — the Roadrunners have worn alternate El Lazo uniforms on numerous occasions over the past few seasons. Per the team website, the campaign celebrates “the rich culture and heritage of Southern Arizona.”

“That was awesome to see because it had certainly been a project on us for the past several seasons,” Hoffman said. “We saw a lot of success with it, a corporate partner on board with it in the City of Tucson sponsoring it as well as attendance numbers rising on those particular games.”

Familiar faces

In addition to the draft, the Arizona Coyotes have already made a number of moves tied to the NHL’s free agency period that could affect how the Roadrunners’ roster shakes out next season.

In addition to the Coyotes resigning Roadrunners’ record-holder and 2022-23 AHL leading scorer Michael Carcone to a deal that all but assures he’ll be in the NHL next season, the NHL club has also resigned Roadrunners’ regulars Steven Kampfer (defenseman), Ryan McGregor (forward), Cam Crotty (defenseman), Travis Barron (forward).

The Coyotes also signed goaltender Matthew Villalta, who knows Tucson all too well from his time with the Ontario Reign, and forward Alex Galcheyuk, a veteran of more than 650 NHL games with 146 goals and 354 points at the top level. This will be Galchenyuk’s third different stint with the Coyotes organization.

The Coyotes also added defenseman Montana Onyebuchi Sunday, according to a report from TSN out of Canada. This is the first NHL contract for the defenseman, who played 35 games — including multiple against Tucson — for the San Jose Barracuda last season on an AHL deal.

All except Carcone were signed to two-way deals. Two-way deals only impact how a player’s contract is handled, not whether they can be sent from the NHL to AHL without having to clear waivers. In most cases, a player’s time served in the NHL, and their age is the best indicator of whether they’ll have to clear waivers.

Prospects in Scottsdale this week

The Coyotes’ prospect development camp kicked off at Ice Den in Scottsdale Monday, and the Roadrunners are well represented.

Players taking part who have skated for the Roadrunners previously include forwards Josh Doan, Micah Miller and Michael Lombardi, as well as goaltender Rasmus Korhonen.

Of Coyotes’ draft haul from last week, third-round pick Michael Hrabel (goaltender) was slated to take part, as well as 2022 first-rounders Logan Cooley (forward), Dylan Guenther (forward) and Maveric Lamoureux (defenseman).

Monday’s practices were free and open to the public, as are Tuesday’s 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. sessions. Sessions on Wednesday and Thursday are closed to the public and media, while Friday’s Black and White scrimmage is open to Coyotes season ticket holders and media.

After that, the Coyotes will hold rookie camp in August, followed by training camp in September before the NHL team takes on the Anaheim Ducks in a preseason game in Tucson on Oct. 7. Roadrunners opening night is set for Oct. 21.

Stars & stripes jerseys for sale

Through July 7, the Roadrunners are selling some of their past military appreciation jerseys to benefit team charities.

The sweaters vary from the 2018-19, 2019-20, 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons and also include a Prosvetov Coyotes military jersey.