Arizona diver Delaney Schnell captures two titles, one runner-up finish in Pac-12 Championships
Arizona Wildcats

Arizona diver Delaney Schnell captures two titles, one runner-up finish in Pac-12 Championships

Delaney Schnell has won four Pac-12 diving titles while competing at Arizona.

 Dmitri Lovetsky, Associated Press

Arizona's Delaney Schnell solidified her standing as one of the best divers in Wildcats history with two first place finishes during this week's Women's Pac-12 Diving Championships. 

Schnell took home the conference championship in Friday's 10-meter platform dive, marking back-to-back years placing first overall in the Pac-12. She already repeated as champion in the 1-meter dive earlier in the week. Schnell was also the runner-up in the 3-meter dive.

Her performance gives her four total Pac-12 championships for her career to go along with the 2021 Pac-12 Diver of the Year award.

The 2020 Olympian and Tucson native will conclude her season in March with the NCAA Championships. Last year, Schnell was the runner-up in the platform dive and fourth in the 1-meter dive at the event.

Contact sports producer Alec White at 573-4161 or awhite1@tucson.com.  

On Twitter: @alecwhite_UA

