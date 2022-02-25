Arizona diver Delaney Schnell captures two titles, one runner-up finish in Pac-12 Championships

Arizona's Delaney Schnell solidified her standing as one of the best divers in Wildcats history with two first place finishes during this week's Women's Pac-12 Diving Championships.

Schnell took home the conference championship in Friday's 10-meter platform dive, marking back-to-back years placing first overall in the Pac-12. She already repeated as champion in the 1-meter dive earlier in the week. Schnell was also the runner-up in the 3-meter dive.

Her performance gives her four total Pac-12 championships for her career to go along with the 2021 Pac-12 Diver of the Year award.

The 2020 Olympian and Tucson native will conclude her season in March with the NCAA Championships. Last year, Schnell was the runner-up in the platform dive and fourth in the 1-meter dive at the event.

