Arizona DL JB Brown no longer playing games for Wildcats in 2021 season

Arizona Wildcats starting defensive lineman JB Brown will not be appearing in any more games for the team this season, UA coach Jedd Fisch said at his Thursday press conference.

Fisch elected to hold Brown out of last week's contest against UCLA, citing 'personal reasons' for the senior's absence. Brown was not listed on Arizona's depth chart this week in preparation for Saturday afternoon's game at Colorado.

"JB is not going to be with us for the games," Fisch said. "It will enable him to most likely have another year of eligibility to be able to help us was he's working through some other things."

Brown opted out of the 2020 season and returned to the Wildcats this year where he's been playing the 'anchor' position in Don Brown's defense. Through UA's first five games, Brown has started in three of them, rotating with redshirt senior Mo Diallo at the position.

Brown had eight total tackles through four appearances and his two tackles for a loss ranked tied for fifth on the team.

Because Brown did not exceed the four-game threshold, he will be allowed to redshirt for the remainder of the year and return to playing for the Wildcats in 2022.

