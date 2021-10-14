 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Arizona DL JB Brown no longer playing games for Wildcats in 2021 season
Arizona Wildcats Football

Arizona DL JB Brown no longer playing games for Wildcats in 2021 season

Arizona’s JB Brown to be held out of games for remainder of the 2021 season.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star 2018

Arizona Wildcats starting defensive lineman JB Brown will not be appearing in any more games for the team this season, UA coach Jedd Fisch said at his Thursday press conference. 

Fisch elected to hold Brown out of last week's contest against UCLA, citing 'personal reasons' for the senior's absence. Brown was not listed on Arizona's depth chart this week in preparation for Saturday afternoon's game at Colorado.

"JB is not going to be with us for the games," Fisch said. "It will enable him to most likely have another year of eligibility to be able to help us was he's working through some other things."

Brown opted out of the 2020 season and returned to the Wildcats this year where he's been playing the 'anchor' position in Don Brown's defense. Through UA's first five games, Brown has started in three of them, rotating with redshirt senior Mo Diallo at the position. 

Brown had eight total tackles through four appearances and his two tackles for a loss ranked tied for fifth on the team.

Because Brown did not exceed the four-game threshold, he will be allowed to redshirt for the remainder of the year and return to playing for the Wildcats in 2022.

OL Donovan (leg) a 'game-time decision'

Offensive lineman Josh Donovan is a game-time decision for Colorado with a leg injury.

Donovan, UA's starting right guard, suffered the injury during the game against UCLA. 

Fisch noted that Donovan "should be fine" to play, but the team will make Josh Baker available to slide into that spot if Donovan can't go. 

Contact sports producer Alec White at 573-4161 or awhite1@tucson.com.  

On Twitter: @alecwhite_UA

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Who will win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News