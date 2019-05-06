Arizona head coach Dave Rubio calls out a play to his team during the No. 18 Arizona vs. No. 19 Arizona State women's college volleyball game on Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2014, at McKale Center in Tucson, Ariz. The Wildcats won in five sets. Photo by Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star
Coach Dave Rubio celebrates his 500th win at Arizona in September.
Dave Rubio has been in charge of the Arizona Wildcats women's volleyball program for 27 seasons.
A new contract, announced Monday morning, will ensure that he sticks around for his 30th season and beyond.
The UA announced that it has extended Rubio's contract through the 2023 season, a reward for one of the most consistent coaches on campus.
Rubio has made 20 NCAA Tournament appearances, eight Sweet 16s, four Elite Eights and a Final Four appearance. With Rubio in charge, the Wildcats have made the postseason in eight of the last 10 years.
Rubio earned his 500th career victory in September, becoming one of just six Wildcats' coaches to reach that mark. The others — Mike Candrea, Fred Enke, Jerry Kindall, Lute Olson and Frank Sancet — are considered the best coaches in school history, in any sport.
Rubio said in a news release that he was "grateful" to athletic director Dave Heeke and the athletic department administration for their support.
“I have called Tucson and the University of Arizona home for the last 27 years and to sign a contract that will keep me here over three decades is special," he said. "It is a testament to all of the players and coaches that have come through our program and many administrators over the years that supported the success of Arizona Volleyball. I’m thankful to my current coaching staff and cannot wait to continue our team’s growth in 2019 and beyond.”
Heeke called Rubio "synonymous" with Arizona's volleyball program.
"Under his leadership, this program has been a model of consistency as generations of young women have grown and developed as student-athletes while competing for championships," he said in a news release. "Our entire Wildcat family is excited to have Dave continue to guide this program, which is a tremendous representation of the Block A and the University of Arizona.”