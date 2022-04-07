 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Arizona extends volleyball coach Dave Rubio through 2026 season

Dave Rubio will enter his 31st season as Arizona's volleyball coach in the fall of 2022. 

 Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star

Back in August, Arizona Wildcats volleyball coach Dave Rubio said his time leading the program was "coming to an end" in the near future. 

It turns out Rubio, 62, will be sticking around a little while longer as the 30-year UA coach signed a contract extension Thursday to remain at Arizona through the 2026 season. Rubio's previous contract was set to expire following the 2023 season.

The UA coach led the Wildcats to a 17-16 record in 2021, including 12-6 at McKale. The team missed out on being selected for the NCAA Tournament, but accepted an invite for the National Invitational Volleyball Championship where they went 1-1.

Rubio has been Arizona's coach since 1992, leading the program to 20 NCAA Tournament appearances and 14 20-win seasons. He is the longest-tenured among all current Arizona Athletics coaches.  

Contact sports producer Alec White at 573-4161 or awhite1@tucson.com.  

On Twitter: @alecwhite_UA

