Arizona extends volleyball coach Dave Rubio through 2026 season

Back in August, Arizona Wildcats volleyball coach Dave Rubio said his time leading the program was "coming to an end" in the near future.

It turns out Rubio, 62, will be sticking around a little while longer as the 30-year UA coach signed a contract extension Thursday to remain at Arizona through the 2026 season. Rubio's previous contract was set to expire following the 2023 season.

We are so excited to announce that @CoachDaveRubio has signed a contract to lead Arizona Volleyball through 2026!#BearDown pic.twitter.com/B4sT35rVwv — Arizona Volleyball (@ArizonaVBall) April 7, 2022

The UA coach led the Wildcats to a 17-16 record in 2021, including 12-6 at McKale. The team missed out on being selected for the NCAA Tournament, but accepted an invite for the National Invitational Volleyball Championship where they went 1-1.

Rubio has been Arizona's coach since 1992, leading the program to 20 NCAA Tournament appearances and 14 20-win seasons. He is the longest-tenured among all current Arizona Athletics coaches.

