Arizona faces SEC Champ Tennessee with trip to Elite Eight on the line

Ziverts lost the first set 6-7 as early nerves got the better of him. But the junior shook off the jitters and won the next two sets 6-1 and 6-4.

"That dude is as tough as nails, man," Shields said. "You can't even coach stuff like that."

The victory set up a date with SEC Champion Tennessee at 7 a.m. Tucson time on Monday with a spot in the Elite Eight on the line. The Volunteers enter as the No. 3 national seed and the top overall seed in UA's 16-team region.

Throughout the regular season — in which the No. 18-ranked Wildcats (21-7) have already broken the mark for most wins in a season (18) — and now during the postseason run, Shields has reminded his team of one simple fact.

"This is it."

It's not a mantra or silly catch phrase. It is, Shields said, a reminder to appreciate and have gratitude for the journey the Wildcats are on.

"Before we left for Kentucky, I told the guys this could be our final game," he said. "And they were almost doing a sort of goodbye to each other. Not that they didn't think they could win, but that they didn't want it to end."