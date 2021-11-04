Arizona football notebook: WR/QB Jamarye Joiner’s expected absence shuffles Cats' lineup

Just as the Arizona Wildcats had their breakout offensive game of the season, the team will prepare to play another Pac-12 game without one of their key components.
Jedd Fisch reaffirmed Thursday that wide receiver/quarterback Jamarye Joiner is “doubtful” for Saturday’s noon kickoff against Cal with a knee injury sustained in the second half last week at USC.
Fisch initially listed Joiner as doubtful during Monday’s press conference, though offensive coordinator Brennan Carroll said Wednesday that Joiner was trying to play through the injury.
“He’s closer to doubtful than questionable,” Fisch said of Joiner. “If we can get him to run around a little bit we could get him up to a game-time decision.”
Joiner had been sharing quarterback duties with starter Will Plummer, in addition to seeing work in his usual role as a wide receiver. The redshirt sophomore played a season-high 14 snap at quarterback against the Trojans and contributed the team’s lone passing touchdown of the contest, a 73-yard heave to Tayvian Cunningham.
The knee injury does not appear to be season-ending and the Wildcats expect Joiner to return this month.
Fisch was asked about the possibility of converting Joiner back to quarterback fulltime for next season, but he maintained that Joiner will still mainly be utilized as a receiver in 2022 with the possibility of incorporating the spread option plays he’s running now.
“I see (Joiner) as a wide receiver moving forward,” Fisch said, “with a new element that we could probably be able to benefit from would be the ‘Wildcat’ element.”
Two freshmen could make first collegiate starts
With Joiner’s expected absence, freshmen Anthony Simpson and Dorian Singer could be in line to draw their first starts of their college careers at receiver.
“I wouldn't be surprised if they both started this week,” Fisch said.
The two wideouts have both earned larger roles in Arizona’s offense in recent games, as Singer finished second on the team with 65 receiving yards against USC. Simpson has been incorporated more on jet sweeps and motion plays and logged his first collegiate catch against Colorado.
“I would expect them to have very impactful roles these final four weeks,” FIsch said.
Pondering Plummer’s running usage
USC's defensive line broke through the UA front on many occasions last week, forcing Plummer to get outside the pocket and make plays with his feet. Several times, Plummer escaped pressure and picked up first downs using his legs, including a 16-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.
The Arizona quarterback totaled a gain of 51 rushing yards on five attempts, though the official statline listed Plummer with 31 yards on nine attempts; sack yardage is attributed to the QB.
Even after the sack yardage, it’s the most rushing yards for Plummer since his first collegiate start back in the 2020 season against Colorado.
“I love quarterbacks who give you yards with their feet,” Fisch said.
But therein lies the issue as Plummer is the only healthy scholarship quarterback on the active roster. If he should get hurt, the Wildcats would be forced to send in a walk-on quarterback, assuming Joiner isn’t available.
“We have to be a little more cautious about exposing Will to hits,” Fisch said.
The coaching staff has emphasized to Plummer sliding, running out of bounds and throwing the ball away if necessary as ways to protect himself.
Wildcats greats make Homecoming return
Brooks Reed and Earl Mitchell, two former standout Arizona defenders and ex-NFL players, are returning to Tucson to be the UA’s honorary captains.
Both players will be at practice Friday and are expected to share some words of encouragement to the team. Reed was previously with the Tennessee Titans during the 2020 NFL season, while Mitchell last played for the San Francisco 49ers during the 2018 season.
Mitchell and Reed will then be inducted into the Arizona Ring of Honor at halftime.
