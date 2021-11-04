Arizona football notebook: WR/QB Jamarye Joiner’s expected absence shuffles Cats' lineup

Just as the Arizona Wildcats had their breakout offensive game of the season, the team will prepare to play another Pac-12 game without one of their key components.

Jedd Fisch reaffirmed Thursday that wide receiver/quarterback Jamarye Joiner is “doubtful” for Saturday’s noon kickoff against Cal with a knee injury sustained in the second half last week at USC.

Fisch initially listed Joiner as doubtful during Monday’s press conference, though offensive coordinator Brennan Carroll said Wednesday that Joiner was trying to play through the injury.

“He’s closer to doubtful than questionable,” Fisch said of Joiner. “If we can get him to run around a little bit we could get him up to a game-time decision.”

Joiner had been sharing quarterback duties with starter Will Plummer, in addition to seeing work in his usual role as a wide receiver. The redshirt sophomore played a season-high 14 snap at quarterback against the Trojans and contributed the team’s lone passing touchdown of the contest, a 73-yard heave to Tayvian Cunningham.

The knee injury does not appear to be season-ending and the Wildcats expect Joiner to return this month.