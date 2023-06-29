Incoming UA freshman Breya Cunningham was named to the USA Women’s U19 National Team, USA Basketball announced Thursday.
Cunningham, one of the most highly-touted recruits in Arizona program history, will travel to training camp in Colorado Springs, Colorado, July 2 before playing in the 2023 FIBA U19 Women’s World Cup in Madrid, Spain from July 15-23.
Cunningham has previous experience representing the US on the court, including being part of gold medal-winning teams at the FIBA U17 Women’s World Cup and FIBA U16 Americans Championship.
The 6-4 McDonald’s All-American post player comes to Tucson this summer after being rated the No. 14 overall player in her class by ESPN HoopGurlz. She finished her senior year of high school at Southern California’s La Jolla Country Day School averaging 18.4 points, 10.3 rebounds, 1.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game, and was a two-time CIF San Diego section Player of the Year.
