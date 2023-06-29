Incoming UA freshman Breya Cunningham was named to the USA Women’s U19 National Team, USA Basketball announced Thursday.

Cunningham, one of the most highly-touted recruits in Arizona program history, will travel to training camp in Colorado Springs, Colorado, July 2 before playing in the 2023 FIBA U19 Women’s World Cup in Madrid, Spain from July 15-23.

Cunningham has previous experience representing the US on the court, including being part of gold medal-winning teams at the FIBA U17 Women’s World Cup and FIBA U16 Americans Championship.