Arizona gets commitment from 3-star WR Devin Hyatt, brother of Biletnikoff winner

Arizona has made a late addition to its 2023 signing class.

Three-star receiver Devin Hyatt - the younger brother of Biletnikoff Award winner Jalin Hyatt - committed to the Wildcats on Wednesday afternoon.

Devin Hyatt last played for IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. 247Sports lists him at 6-2, 194 pounds.

Hyatt had nearly two dozen college offers, including Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, Kentucky, Michigan State, Penn State, Oregon and Tennessee, where his older brother caught 67 passes for 1,267 yards and 15 touchdowns last season.

Devin Hyatt is the fourth wide receiver to join Arizona's '23 class, which had a composite rating (recruits plus transfers) of 40th in the nation as of Wednesday.

