Arizona golfer Yu-Sang Hou will return for one more season

UA golf standout Yu-Sang Hou will return for one more season, taking advantage of an NCAA rule that grants extra eligibility to those who played through the pandemic.

Arizona coach Laura Ianello told the Star a month ago that she expected Hou back, saying the senior told the coaching staff in June that she planned to take advantage of the extra year. The decision allows Hou to stay close with her sister, Vivian, who is also on the UA team, while pursuing LPGA opportunities in the United States.

“She’s going to go and try LPGA qualifying school this fall to see if she can get her LPGA Tour card,” Ianello said in July. “We’re uncertain if she will stay for the whole year, but we’re excited to possibly have her back.”

Hou is a three-time WGCA All-American; as a freshman in 2018, she was part of a Wildcats team that won the NCAA Championship. Most recently, Hou caddied for Vivian as she advanced to the finals of last week's U.S. Women's Amateur in New York.

Yu-Sang Hou finished the 2020-21 season playing some of the best golf in her career. Her final-round 66 at the Stanford Regional helped Arizona advance to the NCAA Championships; the Wildcats advanced to the national semifinals before falling.