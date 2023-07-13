The connection runs deep for Dee Dee Wheeler and Felecity Willis.

They’re both former Wildcats; both played point guard in McKale Center.

They’re also forever linked in the record books as two of the top assists leaders in Arizona program history.

And while they played in different eras — Willis was among the late 1990s group alongside current UA coach Adia Barnes and Brenda Pantoja, while Wheeler’s early-to-mid-2000s teammates included Shawntinice Polk and Danielle Adefeso — both ended up playing professional basketball.

Still, what ties them is more than just the game; it’s bigger than basketball.

It goes back to the lessons then-UA coach Joan Bonvicini taught them about giving back to the community.

That’s why they got together to form “Dee Dee & Fee’s School of Rock” to hold clinics and camps for young basketball players. One such camp is this week in Tucson on the campus of The Gregory School; they plan on other sessions in the fall before students get ready for their school year and upcoming seasons.

Both Wheeler and Willis knew that this was in their futures. That foundation was laid at UA through the countless community activities including reading to kids at middle schools and working at camps for Bonvicini, former UA men’s coach Lute Olson and others.

“When we graduated, we always had it in the back of our mind that if we had the opportunity to give back to the community (we would) “ Willis said.

“I remember having an interview back in college (and was asked), ‘What are your plans?’ To go back to work in the inner city and give back, which is why I majored in education,” she added.

That’s exactly what Wheeler — a member of the UA women’s basketball’s Ring of Honor, alongside greats Adia Barnes, Shawntinice Polk, Davellyn Whyte, Ify Ibekwe, Aari McDonald and Kirsten Smith — did after her playing career was over. She started off in Chicago and moved back Tucson in 2020 to serve as Tucson Unified School District’s Director of Interscholastics.

Willis, who was a dual-sport athlete also playing on UA’s softball team, stayed close to the game becoming a referee when her playing career was over.

Raising the level

When they first started planning these clinics and camps it was in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

They took their time and saw a need for this type of programming in Tucson. Wheeler saw up close watching high school games that “the talent level here is kind of behind, but it starts when they’re younger. I said, ‘We can help provide those camps and clinics to enhance the sport of girls’ basketball, but also with the boys’ basketball.’

“Looking around and looking at the need and what’s available here already, we saw a lot of things going on for boys, very limited opportunities for girls,” Wheeler said, adding that in addition to tournaments, most camps were set up for kids to just come and play. “We wanted to provide something that was more geared towards fundamentals. Focusing on the actual skills and tools necessary to succeed in the sport of basketball.”

They also wanted their clinics and camps to be affordable. So they’ve secured sponsors to help pay for renting out the gyms where the sessions are held. Sponsors also help subsidize costs and keep fees lower for something here in their own backyard of Tucson.

The two know they are on the right track. Besides having repeat customers since starting up this endeavor, they see the youngsters grow in their confidence and their skills during each session.

“There is always somebody in camp who will do that for us,” Willis said. “They’ll surprise us and by the time camp is done”

Added Wheeler: “I play softball recreationally and I saw two kids that we had at camp run up to me, ‘There’s coach Dee Dee! There’s coach Dee Dee!’ You see these kids in the community and it makes a difference.

“It’s rewarding. I think that’s the best word to describe the feeling for us,” she said. “It’s a great feeling especially when you see a kid walk in here (the gym) and they’re leaving here or walk in and meet a new friend.”

Another thing these two have in common is that neither of the two former elite athletes participated in camps or clinics growing up.

For Willis there were no camps in Apple Valley, California. She grew her game by going to the park and working on different aspects of her game. Sometimes her dad would rebound for her. Other times she went to the rec center and played against the boys.

“But it wouldn’t be just go out there and jack up three and do things that I wouldn’t do in a normal game,” Willis said. “I’m someone who learned by watching. When I was watching basketball games on TV, I saw what these players were doing and then I would go out and I would try that when I was working by myself or when I was playing.”

For Wheeler there were camps but barriers existed including costs and transportation. She played in the park district and followed her big brothers around. She also played multiple sports.

“The sport of basketball, and sports in general, saved my life,” Wheeler said. “What pushes me is that I am an educator. I love to give back. I love working with youth. But I also want to see it done and grow. sports provide a safe haven. For me as a former inner city youth, if I can help give back and provide those kids with the tools that are necessary to succeed in a sport and then sign me up. Sign me up.”

